Oak Mountain students named National Merit Scholars

× Expand Image courtesy of Shelby County Schools

Two Oak Mountain High School students have been recognized as National Merit Scholars for the Class of 2026.

The honored students are Robert Grayson Bou and Margaret Ann Rodgers.

Shelby County Schools leaders praised the students for their academic achievement, dedication and hard work leading to the prestigious recognition.

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes high-performing students across the country for excellence in academics and standardized testing.