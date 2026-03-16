Oak Mountain students place at state HOSA competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School

Oak Mountain High School launched a local HOSA chapter during the current school year, joining the international student organization that supports students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

In December, students competed locally for the opportunity to advance to the Alabama HOSA State Leadership Conference, which was held in Montgomery. Ten Oak Mountain students qualified to compete at the state level among hundreds of students from across Alabama.

Students representing Oak Mountain included Luke Eyer and Vedant Patolia in Creative Problem Solving. The Biomedical Debate team included Aiden Cui, Julian Esteban, Andy Luu and Brandon Shin, while Laura Rodgers and Margaret Rodgers competed in Forensic Science.

At the competition, the Forensic Science team placed second in the state, and the Biomedical Debate team finished third.

Both teams have qualified to compete at the HOSA International Leadership Conference, which will be held this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana.