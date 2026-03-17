Oak Mountain students recognized in America-themed writing and art contest

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Banu Kanukaraj × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Darah Gomez × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Bryana Nervarez × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Reagan Dang Prev Next

Oak Mountain High School recently announced the winners of its “What Does America Mean to Me?” Student Writing & Art Contest.

Students Bryana Nevarez, Darah Gomez, Banu Kanukaraj and Reagan Dang were recognized for their entries reflecting on what America means to them.

Each winner will receive entry into the “America 250 Field Trip” and will have the opportunity to compete for one of the “America’s 250 Field Trip Awards.”

The school also recognized participating students for their submissions as part of activities tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Prizes for the contest were sponsored by Barnes & Noble (Summit), Chick-fil-A (Inverness and Valleydale) and the Birmingham Zoo.