OMHS band member finalist for AMEA

Junior band member and tuba section leader Evan DuBose was selected as one of three finalists in this year’s Alabama Music Educators Association “Young Composers Competition.”

Evan wrote a full piece for orchestra titled “Shattered.”

The AMEA Young Composers Competition has been created to encourage Alabama’s developing student composers by providing professional level review and consideration.

By recognizing outstanding student compositions, this process will support Alabama music teachers by recognizing their efforts to incorporate the MENC standards. It is also hoped that this kind of professional recognition will provide a showcase for the composition talents of these young Alabama musicians.

From the Oak Mountain Band Facebook page.