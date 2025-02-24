Shelby County Schools names new OMHS assistant principal

Bobby Cummings has been named assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County Schools announced Friday.

Cummings has 15 years of teaching experience in the Shelby County School district. He has served as an Administrative Assistant at Oak Mountain High School for the past three years. Cummings was a physical education teacher and coach for 12 years at Helena Middle. In 2017, Mr. Cummings was an Educator of the Year nominee for the district.

Mr. Cummings holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from the University of Montevallo and a aster's degree in Education from UAB. He also holds a master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of West Alabama.