OMHS, Chelsea, Spain Park students named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School. Oak Mountain High School's National Merit Semifinalists for 2025, with Principal Andrew Gunn, left, include Daniel Collins, Andrew White, Brandon Cui, Elizabeth Head, Maggie Rodgers. and Grayson Bou.

Six Oak Mountain High School seniors were named National Merit Semifinalists this fall — a prestigious recognition based on top scores on the PSAT. Fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors earn the honor each year.

Oak Mountain’s semifinalists are Grayson Bou, Daniel Collins, Brandon Cui, Elizabeth Head, Andrew White and Maggie Rodgers.

Chelsea High School also announced two students named as 2025 National Merit Semifinalists: Ella Gurtler and Cassidy Short.

Spain Park High School’s National Merit Semifinalists are Zaiden Ajani, Lane Allen, Alia Bush, Lorelai Kindle, Emma Nikolic, Allen Padgham, Sarah Phillips and Alexander Ritchey.

District hosts CSI meetings

District leaders, administrators and teachers from across Shelby County Schools gathered Oct. 1-2 for Continuous School Improvement (CSI) meetings — a regular part of the instructional process. These sessions focus on data review and strategy development to strengthen student outcomes across the system.

Chelsea Park earns award

Chelsea Park Elementary School has been recognized as a 2025 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Lighthouse School — the highest honor awarded by the national nonprofit. Lighthouse status is granted every five years based on performance in nine categories. Schools must score at least 80% in seven to qualify.

The school will be officially recognized in December at the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference in Orlando, Florida.