OMHS Choral Director Michael Zauchin

× Expand Staff photo. Michael Zauchin, Oak Mountain High School choral director Michael Zauchin is the choral director at Oak Mountain High School. He helps students develop both musical ability and life skills through performance and discipline.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Michael Zauchin, and I am the choral director at Oak Mountain High School. I am a graduate of the University of Alabama, where I majored in business and music education.

Q: What first inspired you to pursue a career in choral music and education?

A: I began working as a freelance show choir choreographer while in college to make extra money — choreographing for high schools and middle schools around the state of Alabama. The most influential school I worked for was Spain Park, my alma mater, with Gia Graddy, who began mentoring me through all the mistakes we make as teachers. She is the one that saw me as a teacher and helped guide me into the profession.

Q: Can you tell us about your journey to becoming the choir director at Oak Mountain High School?

A: I originally applied for the position at Oak Mountain High School when I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2011. Unfortunately, I was not awarded the job but did find a wonderful opportunity at Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia, where I spent two years learning and growing as a novice teacher. In 2013, the position at Oak Mountain High School reopened, and several members of the community called me to encourage me to apply. After much thought, I reapplied and was blessed to receive the offer to join the Oak Mountain team and have been here growing the choral program ever since.

Q: What makes the choir program at Oak Mountain High School unique?

A: A unique characteristic of our choral department is our number of performances throughout the year, as well as the style of concerts we perform. All of our choirs perform in a formal winter concert in November and a pop-based holiday spectacular in December where all choirs sing and dance. The show choirs compete in February and March, while all choirs prepare for assessments, the spring concert and the Dessert Cabaret.

Q: What skills — musical or otherwise — do students gain from being part of the choir?

A: Students obviously learn more about singing, sight-reading, aural skills, history of music, poise, dance basics, etc. However, I am aware the majority of my students will not pursue a career in music or dance. Therefore, I try to give them lifelong tools that will help them in whatever field they choose to enter — time management, discipline and respect for the process at hand, attention to detail, [and] integrity for oneself, others, and the work we all do. It is my hope that instilling these skills in them will help them to be the best lawyer, doctor, teacher, landscaper or Uber driver in their company.

Q: What are some moments in rehearsal or performance that remind you why you love this work?

A: There are many moments in every year, but ultimately I love seeing the students smile when they know they have accomplished something. This could be after a grueling rehearsal, but they feel accomplished because they mastered something they were struggling with before, or it could be after placing at a competition and not having any regrets about their preparation leading up to the performance. Their smiles mean everything to me.

Q: What upcoming concerts or events should the community look forward to?

A: We will have our annual car washes during the summer. If we don’t see you at a show, we hope to see you there. Follow us on Instagram @oakmtnchoir for updates.