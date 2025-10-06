OMMS athletes place at Berry meet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Middle School. Four Oak Mountain Middle School runners finished in the top 15 at the Berry Backwoods Meet on Sept. 3. From left, Chloe Jeffcoat, Maggie McPhail, Anikka Venter and Maris Sellers helped lead the girls team to a third-place overall finish.

Four Oak Mountain Middle School runners finished in the top 15 at the Berry Backwoods Meet on Sept. 3. Chloe Jeffcoat, Maggie McPhail, Anikka Venter and Maris Sellers helped lead the girls team to a third-place overall finish. The boys team placed sixth.

SPAIN PARK, OMHS, CHELSEA RANKED

Spain Park High School was ranked No. 9 in Alabama in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, earning a national scorecard of 93.71%.

Oak Mountain High School was ranked No. 15 statewide with a score of 90.36%, while Chelsea High School was ranked No. 40 with a score of 80.11%.

The report compared 386 Alabama schools using indicators such as college readiness, AP participation, state test proficiency and graduation rates.

HEALTH SCIENCES TRAINING

Chelsea High School’s senior Health Science Internship class practiced clinical skills on Sept. 4 as part of preparation for the Certified Patient Care Technician exam. Students applied skills such as patient identification, safety procedures and shaving techniques they will use during hospital clinical rotations next semester.

STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Chelsea Middle School launched a Student of the Month program for the 2025–26 school year.

One student from each grade is selected monthly from teacher nominations. August winners were:

8th grade: Ainsley Galamore

7th grade: Molly West

6th grade: Tucker Hopkins

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Chelsea Middle School’s Family and Consumer Sciences students hosted an ice cream social for staff on Sept. 3, serving homemade vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream. The project was led by teacher Kristen Stallings and 8th grade FACS students.