Photo gallery: Students head back to school

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Holly Price. Luke Price is a 4th grader at Greystone Elementary. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Barlow. Ellianne Barlow started her freshman year at Chelsea High School. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Drew Taylor Anna Grace Taylor (left) started 6th grade at Oak Mountain Middle. Libbie and Ben Taylor (middle) started 8th grade at Oak Mountain Middle. Caleb Taylor (right) started his sophomore year at Oak Mountain High School. Also, pictured is Allie the Aussidoodle. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Kristie Richardson Jordan Richardson (left) started kindergarten and Maddox Richardson (right) started 5th grade at Mt. Laurel Elementary. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy Smith Luke Smith started 5th grade at Mt. Laurel Elementary. Prev Next

Shelby County and Hoover City Schools kicked off the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.

Check out these students first day photos in the gallery above.

Want to see your back-to-school photos featured in this gallery? It's not too late to send us your photos. Send your first day photos to l with the subject line “280 first day of school” to cinabinett@starnesmedia.com. In the body of the email, please include your name, your child’s name, your child’s grade level and what school they attend.