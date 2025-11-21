Briarwood band named 5A champs at competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Neugent The Briarwood Christian School Marching Band competed in the Alabama Marching Band Championships held at Spain Park High School in October 2025. Photo courtesy of Chris Neugent.

In October, the Briarwood Christian School Marching Band competed in the Alabama Marching Band Championships, held at Spain Park High School. The BCS Band performed their 2025 field show, "Joy Ride," for a panel of adjudicators from across the country.

Following the classifications established by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Briarwood competed against other Class 5A high school bands from around the state.

Led by drum major Peyton Davis and band president Emma Kerley, the Briarwood Marching Lions were awarded top scores in their classification for Music, Visual and General Effect and were named 5A Champions.

Soloists were Luke Waters, Kerley, Emily Wright, Davis, Clayton Rutledge, Brice Neugent, Jack Jobes, and Eli Neugent.

Submitted by Chris Neugent