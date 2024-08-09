Get to know: Briarwood Christian band director, Chris Neugent

× Expand Chris Neugent is Briarwood Christian School's band director.

Chris Neugent has been the band director at Briarwood Christian School since 2021. Before that, he was the band director at Spain Park High School. He sat down with 280 Living to answer questions about the upcoming year.

Q: How long have you been a band director?

A: This is my 24th year as a band director.

Q: What made you want to be a band director?

A: I was really fortunate to have an outstanding high school band director, Mr. Jim Duren. And, he had a tremendous impact on my life and it prompted me to think about what I would like to do professionally as an adult, and I wanted to be Mr. Duren for some other folks, so yeah.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: So, when you decide to spend your life as a music educator, you better love two things: you better love music and you better love people. And, I enjoy working with the students and fostering their love for music, whether they plan to be a professional musician or just be a music lover and consumer for the rest of their life. I really love the interaction with the people through music.

Q: Tell us about your plans for the halftime show.

A: So, Psalm 113:3 says, "From the rising of the sun to the setting of the same, may the name of the Lord be praised." So, our show is entitled "Night and Day," and features some great classic American songbook titles, as well as some contemporary pop charts, and kind of takes you on a journey from night to day and back around again and really plays on the idea that everything we do all day, all night should be an act of worship of the God who made us and loves us.

Q: What are your hopes for the band this year?

A: We've got a great group of young people here at Briarwood Christian School. I'm really excited about the work they've already done this summer and looking forward to a great fall field show, football, marching band season, and looking forward to a trip we have planned later on in March. We'll be traveling to New York City to participate in the New York St. Patrick's Day parade.