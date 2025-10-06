Get to Know: Noah Hendrix, Indian Springs School student

× Expand Photo courtesy of Noah Hendrix Indian Springs senior Noah Hendrix balances Science Olympiad, tutoring and student government with plans to pursue pharmaceutical research that improves lives through innovative medicine.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Noah Hendrix. I’m 17, and I go to Indian Springs School. I am very passionate about science and leadership, and I aspire to lead a pharmaceutical research company focused on developing medicine that improves people's lives.

Q: What grade are you in at Indian Springs? What extracurricular activities do you participate in?

A: I am currently a 12th grader and serve as a leader on my school’s Science Olympiad team, with ambitions of leading our school to its first national competition. I also serve as Commissioner of Services in our student government, where I manage a concession stand-like store that operates during the school day. Additionally, I tutor fellow students in a variety of subjects from math to history.

Q: What do you plan to do after graduation from high school? Is there a particular college you would like to attend? What is your ultimate career goal?

A: After graduation, I plan to pursue a degree in pharmaceutical engineering focused on developing new, life-changing medicines that can improve many people’s lives. My ultimate goal is to contribute to medical research that improves people's quality of life.

Q: What is your favorite subject and why?

A: My favorite subject is chemistry because it explains how tiny particles and reactions can have such a significant impact on the world we live in.

Q: This school year will be a success if… what?

A: This year will be a success if I grow in both knowledge and perspective. Each year is a chance for me to challenge myself, make mistakes, learn from them and become a more thoughtful version of myself. I hope I can use what I learn to help myself and others make the most of every opportunity.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: I see everyone as my role model. I am fortunate to be in a school where students and teachers alike are passionate and supportive. I learn from the unique strengths and perspectives each person brings. I admire their dedication, willingness to help others and intellectual curiosity. Every day, they motivate me to try even harder than the day before.

Q: What is something interesting about you that most people may not know?

A: Even though academics take up most of my time, I’m a huge racing fan. I’ve gone to many live racing events and make it a point to watch every Formula 1 race.

Q: Which of your accomplishments are you most proud of and why?

A: My biggest accomplishments are always the hardest challenges I’m facing, so they're constantly changing. Currently, I’m proud to have successfully managed our school store, led a struggling Science Olympiad team to the state tournament for the first time in years and served as a shift lead at a fast-casual restaurant — all while maintaining a rigorous academic schedule.