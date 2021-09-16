SCBOE approves FY2022 budget

After the second public hearing presentation of FY22 proposed budget for Shelby County Schools, the board gave unanimous approval during their meeting on Sept. 16.

Total revenues were $313,502,009.62, while total expenditures were $321,941.948.53. Total funds from other sources was $3,550.077.95.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance John Gwin explained that there were monies from the CARES Act that are to be spent through 2023 that had to be budgeted.

“Ending balances and revenue both higher than last year,” Gwin said.

The board also approved $33,000 for the FY2022 At Risk Community Partners grant distributions.

The Owens House, which offers programs and support to Shelby County Schools that address behavior and academics that often put students at risk, was awarded $14,000. Owens House supports students and extended family who have been victims of abuse and with this financial support, they will partner with the school system to provide child safety programs for the 6,150 Shelby County students in grades K-3.

The D.A.Y. Program was also awarded $14,000. This program provides a comprehensive youth service center to help high-risk adolescents and their families and is individualized to meet the unique needs of each youth in their specific situation by motivating middle and high school students and helping with remediation, enrichment, and dropout prevention.

Family Connections that assists the Shelby County Schools in dealing with students who are at-risk for dropping out of school, failing school due to truancy, behavioral difficulties, runaways, and the homeless was awarded $5,000. The program provides individual and group counseling, tutoring on a group and individual basis, family counseling, and extensive aftercare services at their local schools.

During his superintendent's report, Dr. Lewis Brooks recognized two groups for their achievements. First, the Shelby County Project SEARCH team earned the excellent employment outcome award. The students achieved between 70% to 90% employment from 2019-2020. The transitional program is for high school students between the ages of 18-21 in their last eligible year of high school.

“Students participated in internships to learn job skills to help them gain employment,” Brooks said. “This is Project Search’s 10th year in Shelby County and they have documented at least 80% employment every year. 43 out of 45 students were employed in the last five years.

Also, Shelby County Schools received the Community Partner Award for their years of partnership and collaboration in the summer youth program. SCS has also provided locations for many years for these summer programs. The program serves students with developmental disabilities and delays from early intervention to employment support programs.

The Shelby County Board of Education has approved administrators for three local schools:

Melissa Ellison was approved as the new assistant principal at Shelby County High School. She has over 18 years of experience in public education and currently serves as the business teacher at Calera High School.

Wendy Cespedes was approved as the new assistant principal at Vincent Elementary School. He has 10 years of experience in elementary education and is currently a second-grade teacher at Forest Oaks Elementary School.

Dr. Matthew Epps will serve as the new principal for Helena Middle School. He has over 15 years of experience in education and currently serves as the assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School.

Jay Peoples was approved as the new Coordinator of Instruction for Shelby County Schools. His present position is High School Coordinator for Shelby County Schools. He has served as the principal at Helena High School and Chelsea High School and has worked in public education for 29 years.

Personnel actions and a renewal bid for flooring for SCS with Commercial Floor Systems were also approved by the board.

The next board meeting will be held Sept. 30 at the SCBOE offices in Columbiana at 5 p.m.