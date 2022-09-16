SCBOE hears budget info, approves student services director

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Schools CFO John Twin looks over budget numbers at the SCBOE meeting on Sept. 15.

The Shelby County Board of Education had its first public hearing of FY2023 budget during the Sept. 15 meeting.

CFO John Gwin made the presentation and shared the projected expenditures and revenues for FY23. A second hearing will be held at the next meeting where it will be voted on by the board.

General fund revenues were projected at $223,263,030, while the expenditures were projected at $217,166,954.59. Capital projects and fund expenditures were projected at $41,575,000.

Marisa Pinchin-Polk was approved as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools. Pinchin-Polk has over fourteen years of experience in public education and is currently the Principal at New Direction.

The board also approved the following items: