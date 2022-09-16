SCBOE hears budget info, approves student services director

Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle
Shelby County Schools CFO John Twin looks over budget numbers at the SCBOE meeting on Sept. 15.
The Shelby County Board of Education had its first public hearing of FY2023 budget during the Sept. 15 meeting.
CFO John Gwin made the presentation and shared the projected expenditures and revenues for FY23. A second hearing will be held at the next meeting where it will be voted on by the board.
General fund revenues were projected at $223,263,030, while the expenditures were projected at $217,166,954.59. Capital projects and fund expenditures were projected at $41,575,000.
Marisa Pinchin-Polk was approved as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools. Pinchin-Polk has over fourteen years of experience in public education and is currently the Principal at New Direction.
The board also approved the following items:
- Out of state field trips for the government/civics class at Oak Mountain Middle School for a trip to Washington D.C. and Williamsburg, Virginia; for the Oak Mountain High School-marching band to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington D.C.; and for the Helena High School marching band to perform in the St .Patrick’s Day parade in New York.
- ATBE General liability/errors and omissions fund participation
- Renewal of the auto insurance party for the bus fleet
- A bid for milk to Regional Produce
- Personnel actions
- Bus subs and aides
- A TEAMS contract for teachers meeting all criteria
- An amendment to substitute staffing services that increases the pay for substitute teachers
- The five-year capital plan
- A bid for a change order for emergency repairs at Oak Mountain Middle School
- A bid for new canopies for Oak Mountain Middle School and Shelby County High School