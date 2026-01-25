Schools closed Monday due to weather concerns

× Expand Schools closed.

Briarwood Christian School will be closed, while Shelby County Schools will utilize virtual learning on Monday due to weather concerns.

Heavy precipitation over the weekend combined with freezing temperatures overnight Sunday was anticipated to make travel hazardous for much of the day Monday.

Skies should clear Monday and temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the day.

Briarwood will have a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement: