Schools reap rewards from Nick Grant program

× 1 of 5 Expand Staff photos. Chelsea Park Elementary School received more than $60,000 in Nick Grants in 2021. × 2 of 5 Expand Staff photos. Forest Oaks Elementary received more than $93,000 in Nick Grants in 2021. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelia Alaniz. Mt Laurel Elementary then-Principal Celita Deem and Assistant Principal Tina Neighbors pose with Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer after receiving Nick Grant funds in 2019. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Obert. Chelsea Middle School Principal Celita Deem poses with Chelsea Council member Chris Grace and Picklesimer after receiving a Nick Grant in 2020. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Principal Brandon Turner stands outside Chelsea High School. Prev Next

Funds from the city of Chelsea’s Nick Grant program continue to provide the five schools in Chelsea with items they may not otherwise be able to obtain.

The grant is named for Chelsea parent Nick Parsons, who advocated for monies from the 1-cent sales tax to be used for education, in addition to athletics.

When the program was first implemented, Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said he was overzealous about this project and that no other city in the state was doing anything like it.

“It will be a game-changer in schools, from an educational and instructional standpoint,” Picklesimer said.

The money generated from the 1-cent sales tax increase that went into effect in October 2019 goes directly into an account only used for schools.

In 2020, the tax produced $2,080,012 and as of press time, had produced $1,822,979 in 2021. The total amount for five schools for 2021 grants total was $366,438.

Here is a recap of how much each school received in 2021, what they were able to purchase, and how it has impacted their school/classrooms.

CHELSEA PARK ELEMENTARY

► Spring grants: $48,340.90 (Laptops, books, SMART Panels, EV3 kits, Whiteboard desktops and STEAM carts)

► Fall grants: $11,976.80 (Chromebooks, computers, document cameras, science magazine subscription and reading manipulatives)

► Overall total: $60,317.70

“The Nick Grant gives educators in Chelsea the opportunity to purchase those additional things that we may not have the money to fund during the school year,” Chelsea Park Principal Mary Anderson said. “We are very grateful for the city of Chelsea for providing those additional funds so we can purchase the much needed resources and equipment we need to better serve our students.”

FOREST OAKS ELEMENTARY

► Spring grants: $72,077.56 (Chromebooks, SMART Panels, books, iPads, laptops, manipulatives and supplemental reading resources)

► Fall grants: $21,129.69 (five Promethean SMART Panels, Smart Boards, OSMO kits and materials, books and reading manipulatives/resources)

► Overall total: $93,207.25

Third grade teacher Brianna Whitehead said the Nick Grant has been such a blessing to her classroom, and she has written a grant in every round since the Nick Grant opened for applications.

“They have provided my classroom with a new Elmo document camera, tables to replace worn-out desks, a high quality desktop computer, a new projector and, most recently, a ViewSonic touchscreen display,” Whitehead said. “I would not be able to have this variety of materials for my students without the Nick Grant. The city of Chelsea is making such a difference in our schools, and I am so thankful that I have the opportunity to get these resources for my students.”

MT LAUREL ELEMENTARY

► Spring grants: $36,982.52 (Chromebooks, SMART Boards, iPads, laptops and books)

► Fall grants: $9,431.67 (Laptops, Hover cameras, books, art supplies and STEM activities)

► Overall total: $46,414.19

Assistant Principal Tina Neighbors said the grants have been instrumental in providing Mt Laurel with materials and resources that enhance the instruction for all of their students.

“It has been a seamless process in which teachers write a grant for materials or resources for their classroom, and the city’s grant committee approves the request. When the mayor delivers the Nick Grant check, it is like Christmas for our teachers and students. We are very grateful for the generous grants provided to our teachers and students, as well as the impactful partnership.”

Music teacher Haley Spates Houston said she cannot say enough good things about how the city has supported their music department and they are very grateful.

CHELSEA MIDDLE

► Spring grants: $39,708.70 (SMART Board, books, tablets, Hover cameras, band chairs, human body model and robotics workstations)

► Fall grants: $34,334.77 (Additional security cameras, six SMART Boards, Gimkit, printer and toner, and puzzle subscription)

► Overall total: $74,043.47

“The Nick Grants are important to the teachers at ChMS as the grants give them an opportunity to advocate for supplemental resources that expand traditional educational opportunities,” Principal Cynthia Cruce said.

Special education teacher Huntleigh Dodson said she applied for a Nick Grant in 2019 to start a raised garden and outdoor sensory classroom. She applied for another one this year to maintain and continue adding to the garden and sensory classroom.

“We have purchased a storage bin for our materials and will be purchasing additional raised garden beds, garden tools and a new swing soon. We plan to purchase materials that will allow us to be able to set up a small business to sell some of our products to supplement our Nick Grant. My students love working in the garden and are able to learn life skills and generalized academic skills and apply them in real life activities. This program would not be possible without Nick Grants.”

CHELSEA HIGH

► Spring grants: $69,892.60 (Travel trailer and saxophones for the band, laptop, simulation lab, science models, wrestling mats, mobility chute, simulated operating room)

► Fall grants: $22,562.97 (Volleyball net system, projector, monitor, computer, simulation software, EKG machine, ELMO document camera)

► Overall total: $92,455.57

Principal Brandon Turner said the high school has benefited greatly from Nick Grants.

“The Nick Grants have helped us fill in some gaps and provide assistance to multiple programs including general instruction, fine arts, athletics and career technical education. We are very thankful for Mayor Picklesimer, the Chelsea City Council and the Nick Grant committee for all of their support. It has been a great resource for multiple programs at our school, and we are looking forward to our continued partnership for the students of Chelsea.”