SCS academic guide approved

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

The high school academic guide for the 2022-23 school year was approved by the Shelby County Board of Education during the July 11 meeting.

The 133-page publication is designed as a guide for parents, students, counselors, teachers and administrators to assist in planning high school courses and graduation. Course requirements required to graduate include: (4) English Language Arts, (4) Mathematics, (4) Science and (4) Social Studies. Also required are (1) Physical Education, (0.5) Health Education, (1) Career Preparedness, (3) Arts Education, CTE or World Languages and (2.5) Elective Credits.

During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Lewis Brooks announced that classified orientation (paraeducator, aides, lunchroom staff) will take place on Aug. 2 and certified staff (new teachers) will take place on Aug. 3.

Also during the meeting, the board:

Approved ARCpoint Labs as the drug testing provider for the 2022-23 school year

Approved K & K Insurance Company as the 2022-23 student insurance provider

Approved personnel actions

Approved bus subs and aides

Rejected a bid for a job for two canopy for Oak Mountain Middle Schools and Shelby County High School due to the bid coming in three times over budget, which was budgeted at $150,000. By rejecting the bid, the bid process will start over.

The board will have their next meeting on Thursday, July 28 at the central office in Columbiana.