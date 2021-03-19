Shelby board approves calendar for 2021-22 school year

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Debbie Horton Debbie Horton will take over as elementary school coordinator for Shelby County Schools.

The Shelby County school board approved the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school calendars during their meeting on March 18.

The first semester will begin on Thursday, Aug. 12 for students with last names A-J and Friday, Aug. 13 for students with last names K-Z. All in-person students return to campus on Monday, Aug. 16. As previously stated, there will be no remote learning option for grades K-5, but Virtual Shelby will be available for students in grades 6-12.

During his superintendent’s report, Lewis Brooks said that he was grateful to report that the Shelby County board employees received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, March 14 for employees at Helena, Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Linda Nolen Learning Center. The school system partnered with UAB for the vaccines. On Friday, March 19, the next round of vaccines will cover Calera, Montevallo, Vincent, Columbiana and Central Offices employees. Students from those schools will have an e-learning day.

The second round of vaccines will be on April 9, and I am grateful for UAB for offering this service for our employees,” Brooks said.

Next week all offices will be closed for spring break from March 22-26.

During the instructional report, Dr. Lynn Carroll recognized two more teachers who have recently become nationally board certified.Leslie Sulenski, a first grade teacher at Forest Oaks Elementary and Shelby County High School band director Matt Martindale.

“This is the best professional dev activity you can do as a teacher to really understand your practice and improve in the classroom,” Carroll said. “We are very proud of both these teachers.”

Carroll also discussed registration for elementary schools that began on March 13 and goes through April 16. She said they are looking at staffing to see where they need to move around teachers.

“A lot of children in elementary chose to homeschool, but there is no virtual option for elementary next school year,” Carroll said. “Normally we don't register this early. We want all students to come back home and be with our teachers. Hopefully our parents will take advantage of enrolling them in school.’

Middle and high school selection forms were sent out the beginning of March and due March 12. The registrars and counselors are sorting through those and should have the numbers soon to see how many will take part in Virtual Shelby for next school year.

The academic recovery and summer school plans are also being worked out. Carroll said they are removing as many obstacles as they can to offer summer school at no charge.

“We had lot of students, especially remote ones who had very low averages,”she said. “We are doing everything we can to get kids back on track.”

Elementary school coordinator Dr. Linda Campanotta is retiring and taking her place will be Debbie Horton. Horton has over 26 years of experience in education, and currently serves as Human Resources supervisor. Prior to that role, she had been principal of Oak Mountain Elementary School since 2011.

“I’m very excited about this new opportunity, and looking back over last year, who would have thought we would have done the things we’ve done in one year,” Horton said. “I’m happy where we were adjusted and pivoted and innovated and did things in a different way. I have grown from my time with Shelby County and have learned tons in my short time in HR. I want to thank Dr. Campanotta for setting such a high standard and I will Do my best to keep it going and lead in the way she has led.”

Assistant Superintendent of Finance, John Gwin went over the financial report and the funds have $5 million more than this time last year. He said the budget is still in good shape five months into the year and the general is a little bit under on expenditures and little bit over on revenue.

Two representatives from Regions Bank were in attendance to present a check to the board for credit card transactions paid to vendors that the bank that share a portion of merchant fees with the board. Cassandra Greer said the Shelby County Board of Education is a prime example of what other systems should be doing with this program, and using the free money they give back. The check for 2020 was for $61,197.98.

The board also approved the following items:

Personnel actions and bus subs and aides

Approval to rebid for a new fire alarm system at Oak Mountain High School after the first two bids exceeded the budget

Approved a renewal bid for ceiling tile installation to E&E Acoustical & Drywall, Inc.

Approved a renewal bid for portable classrooms to Metro Trailer Leasing

Approved a bid for electrical lighting and supplies to Mayer Electric Supply

Construction contract for painting at various locations including Montevallo Elementary, Montevallo High School and Mt Laurel Elementary totaling $20,600 to PCI of Chelsea.

Calhoun recognized facilities and operations coordinator Randy Reeves, who will be retiring on March 31. He has spent most of his 32 years of service with Shelby County and Calhoun said his leadership in the department has been essential in keeping the school system in a position to grow.

In his last report, Reeves thanked the board for the opportunities he has had and for the trust they have placed in him over the years.

“The trust you've placed in me is invaluable,” he said. “You’ve all asked questions from time to time to seek clarity and gain more information about what we were doing, but I have never been second guessed. I know there will be a trust building period for my replacement, but I encourage you to give them the opportunity and hope they can and will be supported like I was.”

The next board meeting will be April 15 at SCISI in Alabaster at 5 p.m.