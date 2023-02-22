Shelby County Board of Education approves 2023-24 school calendar

× Expand The Shelby County Board of Education meets on Feb. 21, 2023. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The Shelby County Board of Education approved the 2023-24 school year during their Feb. 21 meeting.

The first day of school will be Aug. 10, 2023 and the last day May 23, 2024. Schools will be closed the week of Thanksgiving and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2 for Christmas break. Spring break is March 25-29 and graduations will be held May 22-24. The calendar also includes the usual holidays and several teacher workdays.

The board also approved a land sale at Inverness Elementary School. They were approached by Alabama Power after they were notified of a road widening project on Valleydale Road that will take place over the next several years.

“Next door to Inverness Elementary is an Alabama Power substation,” said Assistant Superintendent of Operations David Calhoun. “Currently the substation access by turning directly off Valleydale, but when the road gets widened, that ability will go away. The power company asked us to purchase approximately 5,000 square feet, a little more than a tenth of an acre.”

Alabama Power will pay $27,000 for the land that will allow them to have access to the substation once the widening project is complete.

In the superintendent's report, Lewis Brooks congratulated scholar’s bowl participants from Vincent Middle/High School and Helena High School, the basketball teams in the district who made it to the state playoffs, wrestlers who made it to the state championship, Calera High School for winning events at the state indoor track meet, and the cheerleading teams who recently competed in Orlando.

“Whether it’s athletics or academics we’ve had teams done really well this semester,” Brooks said.

He also noted that February is school counselor appreciation month and School Resource Officer appreciation day.

During the meeting, the board also approved the following actions:

Three teachers to serve on the Career & Technical Education Textbook Committee for 2022-2023

Approving personnel actions, bus subs and aides

Suspension of a tenured employee

An office access control door for Montevallo Middle School

A property purchase at 4570 County Road 83, Vincent for 2.2 acres of land that touches the campus of Vincent Middle/High School.

Renewal bids for fencing and ceiling tile product. Both were for companies that the school system previously had contracts with.

In the architect and construction report, Barbara Snyder shared photos of construction updates at various schools including the fine arts/bandroom project at Oak Mountain High School and roofing projects at Chelsea Middle, Chelsea High and Oak Mountain Intermediate.

The next Shelby County Board of Education meeting will be held March 16 at 5 p.m. at the central office in Columbiana.