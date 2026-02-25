Shelby County educators earn National Board certification

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

The Shelby County Board of Education recognized a group of teachers who recently earned or renewed their National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) credentials during its Feb. 19 meeting.

National Board certification is a professional distinction that recognizes educators who meet rigorous national standards for teaching excellence.

Teachers honored as new NBCTs included:

Angela Mitchell and Ashley Coppock of Vincent Elementary

Carissa Blackerby and Madison Cancienne of Helena Intermediate

Emily Lightsey of Montevallo Elementary

Katherine Rodgers of Oak Mountain Elementary

Mabrey Marsalis of Montevallo High

Mackenzie Eden of Oak Mountain Middle

Olivia Kelley of Vincent Elementary

Patrick Riley and Sabrina Nolen of Helena Elementary

Rebekah Hess of Helena Middle

Sadie Kinlecheenie of Montevallo Elementary

The board also recognized teachers who successfully renewed their certification:

Amy Anderson of Helena Elementary

Cassandra Campbell of Oak Mountain Intermediate

Debbie Shipman of Oak Mountain High

Jill Davis of Helena Intermediate

Kyrsten Gunn of Elvin Hill Elementary

Leslie Sulenski of Forest Oaks Elementary

Matthew Martindale of Shelby County High

Sara Patrick of the Shelby County Instructional Services Center

Board members commended the educators for their continued commitment to professional growth and excellence in the classroom.