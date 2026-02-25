Shelby County educators earn National Board certification

The Shelby County Board of Education recognized a group of teachers who recently earned or renewed their National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) credentials during its Feb. 19 meeting.

National Board certification is a professional distinction that recognizes educators who meet rigorous national standards for teaching excellence.

Teachers honored as new NBCTs included: 

  • Angela Mitchell and Ashley Coppock of Vincent Elementary
  • Carissa Blackerby and Madison Cancienne of Helena Intermediate
  • Emily Lightsey of Montevallo Elementary
  • Katherine Rodgers of Oak Mountain Elementary
  • Mabrey Marsalis of Montevallo High
  • Mackenzie Eden of Oak Mountain Middle
  • Olivia Kelley of Vincent Elementary
  • Patrick Riley and Sabrina Nolen of Helena Elementary
  • Rebekah Hess of Helena Middle
  • Sadie Kinlecheenie of Montevallo Elementary

The board also recognized teachers who successfully renewed their certification: 

  • Amy Anderson of Helena Elementary
  • Cassandra Campbell of Oak Mountain Intermediate
  • Debbie Shipman of Oak Mountain High
  • Jill Davis of Helena Intermediate
  • Kyrsten Gunn of Elvin Hill Elementary
  • Leslie Sulenski of Forest Oaks Elementary
  • Matthew Martindale of Shelby County High
  • Sara Patrick of the Shelby County Instructional Services Center

Board members commended the educators for their continued commitment to professional growth and excellence in the classroom.