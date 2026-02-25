Shelby County educators earn National Board certification

×
Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools
The Shelby County Board of Education recognized a group of teachers who recently earned or renewed their National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) credentials during its Feb. 19 meeting.
National Board certification is a professional distinction that recognizes educators who meet rigorous national standards for teaching excellence.
Teachers honored as new NBCTs included:
- Angela Mitchell and Ashley Coppock of Vincent Elementary
- Carissa Blackerby and Madison Cancienne of Helena Intermediate
- Emily Lightsey of Montevallo Elementary
- Katherine Rodgers of Oak Mountain Elementary
- Mabrey Marsalis of Montevallo High
- Mackenzie Eden of Oak Mountain Middle
- Olivia Kelley of Vincent Elementary
- Patrick Riley and Sabrina Nolen of Helena Elementary
- Rebekah Hess of Helena Middle
- Sadie Kinlecheenie of Montevallo Elementary
The board also recognized teachers who successfully renewed their certification:
- Amy Anderson of Helena Elementary
- Cassandra Campbell of Oak Mountain Intermediate
- Debbie Shipman of Oak Mountain High
- Jill Davis of Helena Intermediate
- Kyrsten Gunn of Elvin Hill Elementary
- Leslie Sulenski of Forest Oaks Elementary
- Matthew Martindale of Shelby County High
- Sara Patrick of the Shelby County Instructional Services Center
Board members commended the educators for their continued commitment to professional growth and excellence in the classroom.