Shelby County school board approves 3 new administrators

Photos courtesy of Shelby County Schools Marlana Hodo, left, is the new assistant principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School, while Daniel Richards is the new principal at the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center, and Shay Traywick is the new assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary.

The Shelby County Board of Education on Thursday approved new administrators for three schools, including a new principal for the Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center and assistant principals for Oak Mountain Intermediate and Montevallo Elementary schools.

Marlana Hodo is the new assistant principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School. Hodo has 17 years of experience in elementary education and most recently served as assistant principal at Vincent Elementary School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jacksonville State University and a master’s degree in elementary education and educational administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Daniel Richards is the new principal at the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center. Richards has more than 17 years of experience in public education and most recently served as the assistant principal at Shelby County High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Troy University and a master’s degree in instructional leadership and an educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo.

Shay Traywick is the new assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary School. Traywick has more than 11 years of experience in elementary education and most recently served as an instructional coach for Shelby County Schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.