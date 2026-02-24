Shelby County School Board honors 2025-2026 valedictorians

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

The Shelby County School Board recognized the district’s 2025-2026 valedictorians during its Feb. 19 meeting, honoring students who earned the top academic distinction at their respective schools.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks addressed the significance of the recognition during the ceremony.

“Valedictorian is more than a title; it’s not a calculation of a grade point average or a ranking at the top of the class,” Brooks said. “It’s a testament to hard work, perseverance, discipline, character and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The following students were honored as valedictorians for the 2025-2026 school year:

Calera High School: Lilly Barnes

Chelsea High School: Sarah Serrano

Helena High School: Maycie Lewis

Montevallo High School: Nathan Gallagher

Oak Mountain High School: Grayson Bou

Shelby County High School: Jennie Owens

Vincent Middle High School: Emma Brown and Jordynne Rose (tie)

School leaders and board members congratulated the students for their academic achievements and leadership within their school communities.