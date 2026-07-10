Shelby County school board OKs new athletic director, career tech principal

× Expand Images courtesy of Shelby County Schools Michael Stallings, left, is the new systemwide athletic director for Shelby County Schools. Jeremy Reed, right, is the new principal for Shelby County's Career Technical Education Center.

The Shelby County school board on Thursday approved the hiring of Chelsea High School athletic director and baseball coach Michael Stallings as the supervisor of athletics for the entire school system.

Stallings has 24 years of experience in education, leadership and athletic administration. He has been Chelsea High School’s baseball coach for 17 seasons and served as the school’s athletic director for 13 years.

He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The school board also on Thursday named Jeremy Reed as the next principal for the Career Technical Educational Center. Reed has 12 years of experience in education. As a social studies teacher, he started at Hueytown Middle School before moving to Helena Middle School in 2014.Reed received his administrative certification and began his administrative career at Helena High School. He moved to Montevallo High School in 2020 and has served as assistant principal at Montevallo Middle School since 2023.

Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and an master’s certification in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.

As principal of Shelby County’s Career Technical Educational Center in Columbiana, he will oversee the school’s 12 programs in auto technology, biomedical, building construction, collision repair, cosmetology, culinary arts, emergency medical technicians, health care sciences, plumbing and pipefitting, public service, robotics and automated manufacturing, and welding.

The Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center serves students in grades 10-12 from all seven Shelby County high schools.

NEW ASSISTANT PRINCIPALS

The school board also on Thursday approved Gabe Robinett as assistant principal at Vincent Middle High School and Sarah Beck as assistant principal at Vincent Elementary School.

Robinett has been serving as the administrative assistant at Chelsea Middle School and previously served in the same role at Oak Mountain Middle School. Before his administrative roles, he was a classroom teacher and coach at Oak Mountain High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Montevallo.

Beck has 15 years of experience in education, mostly in Shelby County schools. Throughout her career, Beck has taught kindergarten and third grade and has served as a reading specialist. She most recently served as a kindergarten teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education from UAB and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.

Other recent hires by the school board this summer include: