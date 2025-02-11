Shelby County school board President David Bobo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Board President David Bobo being sworn in for his latest term on the Shelby County Board of Education.

David Bobo is president of the board for Shelby County Schools and the marketing and communications director at Jefferson State Community College.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: I started working at Jefferson State Community College in 1994 so I've been there 30 years, and that was just a passion for me. Education is service, and education is helping others, and it's allowing others to get what they need to improve their life and their family's lives, so it is a great way to help others. And helping others is really the very short answer.

Q: The question is, what is something great about your schools?

A: You know one thing, one of my core beliefs is I believe every child deserves a champion who is going to believe in them, never give up on them and do everything they can to improve the life of that child. I really believe that is something that Shelby County Schools is pouring into young people, young students, every single day.

Q: Tell us about an educator who was important to you while in school.

A: I had some good ones for sure. Boy, gosh, there were, there were so many. I just think of how they cared. And I guess I have too many to name just one, but I'll say the ones that really changed my life were the ones that I try to emulate, and that is the ones who, it mattered to them, and they wanted to help you, and it was a personal mission for them to help you get there.