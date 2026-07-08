Shelby County school board to consider 2026-27 academic guide Thursday

× Expand Logo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

The Shelby County Board of Education on Thursday plans to vote on its 2026-27 academic guide.

The academic guide is a comprehensive document that includes school system policies on things such as promotion and retention, grading practices, academic expectations, gifted services, controversial texts, athletic participation, core courses, graduation requirements, valedictorian and salutatorian selection, school fees, career and technical courses, semester exams, student transfers, dual enrollment, Advanced Placement courses, virtual schooling, credit recovery, summer school and athletic eligibility.

The school board also on Thursday is scheduled to consider:

A new policy concerning first grade readiness

A contract with K&K Insurance Co., which offers an accident insurance coverage plan for students (which includes dental insurance) for $30 a year, plus other insurance plans for student-athletes

A renewal of a contract with ARCpoint Labs to conduct random student drug testing for the school district, with urine tests increasing from $13.50 to $15 each and urine lab confirmations increasing from $30 to $35 each

A contract with Water Way Distributing to provide bottled water coolers and cups for the school system

Personnel actions

The Shelby County Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the school board’s central office at 410 East College St. in Columbiana. The meeting is open to the public.

See the complete agenda and supporting information for action items to be considered, including the proposed academic guide, here.