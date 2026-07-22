Shelby County school board to consider code of conduct revisions

× Expand Logo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

The Shelby County Board of Education on Thursday plans to consider revisions to the student code of conduct for the 2026-27 year.

One proposed change would add language in the code of conduct about a Shelby Cares school-based mental health counseling program.

The program aims to work collaboratively with families to increase accessibility to mental health support services for students, allowing clinicians to come into schools to work with students. It’s particularly designed to eliminate barriers that keep students from getting mental health services, such as a lack of transportation or insurance.

Permission from parents or legal guardians is required to participate in the program.

The Shelby Cares school-based mental health counseling team is composed of licensed professional clinicians who work collaboratively with students and families to support emotional wellness and ultimately help students succeed in their academic goals. In addition to services provided within schools; students who have specialized counseling needs can be referred to community mental health resources.

For more information, parents and students can contact their school’s counselor or district mental health coordinator Emily Littrell at 205-682-7079.

Another proposed change to the code of conduct would specify that the possession or use of tobacco, tobacco products, electronic nicotine delivery systems, e-liquids and alternative nicotine products is prohibited by any student at a public K-12 school, on a school bus, or any school-sponsored event.

Other proposed changes to the code of conduct include a modification in the definition of a terrorist threat and changes in wording regarding alternative school placement, Class 3 violations, Class 4 discipline actions, school visitors and absenteeism.

The Shelby County Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the school board’s central office at 410 East College St. in Columbiana. The meeting is open to the public.

See the complete agenda and accompanying documents here.