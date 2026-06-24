Shelby County school board to meet Thursday, June 25

× Expand Starnes Digital Shelby County Board of Education The front of the Shelby County Schools building in Columbiana on Nov. 4, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Shelby County Board of Education plans to meet Thursday, June 25, at the school board central office in Columbiana at 5 p.m.

The board has personnel items to consider, as well as contracts for teachers in the state’s TEAMS (Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science) program.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks also is scheduled to give an update on school system progress, and the board should receive reports about instruction and construction projects from other central office personnel.

The school board meets in the auditorium at 410 East College St. in Columbiana.