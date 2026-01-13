Shelby County Schools announces score of A on state report card

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Shelby County Schools Teachers of the Year The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation hosted a celebration for the district’s teachers of the year: Derek Dupuis of Helena High School, math teacher (secondary), and Rebekah Austin of Oak Mountain Elementary School, gifted education teacher (elementary), who will go on to compete for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

The 2024-2025 Alabama State School Report Cards were released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, providing scores for all public schools and districts, with the state itself achieving its highest score yet.

Key metrics include academic achievement, growth, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism, English learner proficiency and college/career readiness

Shelby County earned an A on the report card for the district.

Teacher of the Year Celebration

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation hosted a celebration for the district’s teachers of the year: Derek Dupuis of Helena High School, math teacher (secondary), and Rebekah Austin of Oak Mountain Elementary School, gifted education teacher (elementary), who will go on to compete for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

The other three finalists for Secondary Teacher of the Year were Tracy Kies, special education; Katie Justice, art teacher; and Robert Irwin, automotive technology.

The other three finalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year were Summer Lollar, sixth grade; Julia Tanner, interventionist; and Caycie Fields, fifth grade.