Shelby County Schools earns national music education honor

× Expand Image courtesy of Shelby County Schools

Shelby County Schools has been recognized with the Best Communities for Music Education Award from the NAMM Foundation, honoring the district’s support of music education.

Now in its 27th year, the award highlights school systems across the country that demonstrate a strong commitment to providing access to quality music programs as part of a well-rounded education.

In 2026, more than 1,000 schools and districts nationwide received the designation, with Shelby County Schools among nine districts in Alabama to be recognized.

Recipients are selected through a review process that evaluates factors such as funding, instructional time, participation, facilities and community support.

The NAMM Foundation, the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants, sponsors the annual recognition program.