Shelby County Schools give update on learning options for next school year

Shelby County Schools has released information about plans for their remote learning plans for students for the 2021-2022 school year.

On Feb. 24, an email informed parents that Shelby County Schools will not offer remote instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. However, students in grades 6-12 will have a remote learning option through Virtual Shelby. Students will receive a one-page handout regarding Virtual Shelby when they receive course selection sheets.

The email stated: “We have had one of the most unprecedented years in education. Teachers have done a tremendous job of educating children in the midst of a pandemic. We want to provide you with information in a timely manner as we prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.”

March 12, 2021 is the deadline for students in grades 6-12 to declare if they will participate in Traditional (in-person learning) or Virtual Shelby (remote learning) for the upcoming school year. This commitment will be part of the course selection process and is very important in order to schedule students and staff schools appropriately.

Each student should complete and return the course selection form to the student’s home school. As this is a hard deadline to declare their choice, all course selection forms should have a parent’s signature. Students who do not return a course selection form by March 12, 2021 will be scheduled as a Traditional student.