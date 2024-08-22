Shelby County Schools holding marching band showcase

×
Dan Starnes
The Oak Mountain band performs at halftime in a game between Oak Mountain and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday, August 26, 2016, at Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Shelby County Schools will be holding a showcase of the school system’s bands on Sept. 10. Each band will perform their halftime shows at 6:30 p.m. at Heardmont Stadium at Oak Mountain High School.
The showcase will have each school’s performance followed by a mass band performance of America the Beautiful.
Bands participating and their performance times are:
- Montevallo – 6:45 p.m.
- Shelby County – 7 p.m.
- Vincent – 7:15 p.m.
- Calera – 7:30 p.m.
- Chelsea – 7:45 p.m.
- Helena – 8 p.m.
- Oak Mountain – 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are available on GoFan and cost $8.