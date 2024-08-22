Shelby County Schools holding marching band showcase

by

Shelby County Schools will be holding a showcase of the school system’s bands on Sept. 10. Each band will perform their halftime shows at 6:30 p.m. at Heardmont Stadium at Oak Mountain High School.

The showcase will have each school’s performance followed by a mass band performance of America the Beautiful.

Bands participating and their performance times are:

  • Montevallo – 6:45 p.m.
  • Shelby County – 7 p.m.
  • Vincent – 7:15 p.m.
  • Calera – 7:30 p.m.
  • Chelsea – 7:45 p.m.
  • Helena – 8 p.m.
  • Oak Mountain – 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are available on GoFan and cost $8.