Shelby County Schools holding marching band showcase

× Expand Dan Starnes Oak Mountain Football The Oak Mountain band performs at halftime in a game between Oak Mountain and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday, August 26, 2016, at Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Shelby County Schools will be holding a showcase of the school system’s bands on Sept. 10. Each band will perform their halftime shows at 6:30 p.m. at Heardmont Stadium at Oak Mountain High School.

The showcase will have each school’s performance followed by a mass band performance of America the Beautiful.

Bands participating and their performance times are:

Montevallo – 6:45 p.m.

Shelby County – 7 p.m.

Vincent – 7:15 p.m.

Calera – 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea – 7:45 p.m.

Helena – 8 p.m.

Oak Mountain – 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are available on GoFan and cost $8.