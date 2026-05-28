Shelby County Schools honors first-year teachers

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Grace Hemmer, a social studies teacher at Chelsea Middle School Grace Hemmer, a social studies teacher at Chelsea Middle School, and Molly Reynolds, a first grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary School, were surprised in their classrooms by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks on May 8 with the news that they had been named the district’s First-Year Teachers of the Year.

Two first-year teachers in Shelby County Schools were named First-Year Teachers of the Year May 8. Grace Hemmer, a social studies teacher at Chelsea Middle School, and Molly Reynolds, a first grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary School, were surprised in their classrooms by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks with the news that they had been selected as Shelby County Schools’ First-Year Teachers of the Year.

Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Molly Reynolds, first grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary School, were surprised in their classrooms by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks on May 8 with the news that they had been named the district’s First-Year Teachers of the Year Grace Hemmer, a social studies teacher at Chelsea Middle School, and Molly Reynolds, a first grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary School, were surprised in their classrooms by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks on May 8 with the news that they had been named the district’s First-Year Teachers of the Year.

Other News

On April 29, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosted an awards luncheon to celebrate the 2025-2026 Student and Educator of the Year honorees. Joseph Alonzo Cardozo and Andrew Blackmon of Oak Mountain High School were among the student honorees.