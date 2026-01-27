Shelby County Schools hosts 2026 Superintendent's Art Show

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Prev Next

Shelby County Schools celebrated student talent and creativity at the 2026 Superintendent’s Art Show, held Jan. 22. The annual event recognized outstanding student artwork across multiple grade levels and categories, with honors including first through fifth place and Superintendent’s Choice Awards.

Grades K-3, Category 1

1st – Oliver Quinn (Oak Mountain Elementary)

2nd – Rosie Paul (OMES)

3rd – Samantha Portillo (Valleydale Elementary)

4th – Ben Renno (Inverness Elementary)

5th – Clara Deal (Helena Elementary)

Grades 4-6, Category 1

1st – Evelyn Bush (Oak Mountain Intermediate)

2nd – Addilyn Rowe (Shelby Elementary)

3rd – Nevaeh Knox (VES)

4th – Avery Green (OMIS)

5th – Emily Martinez (Montevallo Middle)

Grades 7-8, Category 1

1st – Deniz Altinel (Oak Mountain Middle)

2nd – Grant Smith (Columbiana Middle)

Honorable Mention – Alexa Gutierrez (MMS)

Grades 9-10, Category 1

1st – Darah Gomez (Oak Mountain High)

2nd – Autumn Wojtkielewicz (Montevallo High)

Honorable Mention – Kinley Bolton (Helena High)

Grades 9-10, Category 2

1st – Jackson Hall (Chelsea High)

2nd – Curt Cashion (CHHS)

Grades 11-12, Category 1

1st – Erika Carneal (HHS)

2nd – Victoria Nguyen (CHHS)

Honorable Mention – Glory Strickland (HHS)

Superintendent’s Choice Awards

Connor Crossland (OMHS)

Oliver Quinn (OMES)

Mattie Scroggins (EHES)

Congratulations to all participants and winners for their outstanding work.