Shelby County Schools hosts districtwide Scholars’ Bowl tournament

Shelby County Schools held its annual Scholars’ Bowl tournament this week at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center (SCISC), with varsity, JV, seventh, and eighth grade teams from across the district participating.

Students from each middle and high school competed in academic rounds highlighting teamwork, quick thinking and subject knowledge. The event celebrated both team achievements and individual high scorers at each level.

Top Varsity Teams

1st Place - Oak Mountain High School

2nd Place - Helena High School

3rd Place - Chelsea High School

Top JV Teams

1st Place - Chelsea High School

2nd Place - Helena High School

3rd Place - Oak Mountain High School

Top 8th Grade Teams

1st Place - Chelsea Middle School

2nd Place - Oak Mountain Middle School

3rd Place - Columbiana Middle School

Top 7th Grade Teams

1st Place - Oak Mountain Middle School

2nd Place - Chelsea Middle School

3rd Place - Columbiana Middle School

Varsity Individual Performers

1st - Jonavan Smith (SCHS)

2nd - Daniel Collins (OMHS)

3rd - Brodie Starnes (HLHS)

JV Individual Performers

1st - Noah Chattam (OMHS)

2nd - Ethan Quinn (HLHS)

3rd - Noah Hendrickson (CHHS)

8th Grade Individual Performers

1st - Hansika Kathait (OMMS) and Liam Cole (CMMS)

2nd - Owen Gurtler (CHMS)

3rd - Brady Clark (CHMS)

7th Grade Individual Performers

1st - Maggie McIntosh (CMMS)

2nd - Eli Miller (CHMS)

3rd - Jackson Houser (HLMS)

District officials congratulated all participants, individual scorers, and school teams for their performance and representation in this year’s competition.