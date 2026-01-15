Shelby County Schools hosts districtwide Scholars’ Bowl tournament

1 of 4
Shelby County Schools held its annual Scholars’ Bowl tournament this week at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center (SCISC), with varsity, JV, seventh, and eighth grade teams from across the district participating.
Students from each middle and high school competed in academic rounds highlighting teamwork, quick thinking and subject knowledge. The event celebrated both team achievements and individual high scorers at each level.
Top Varsity Teams
- 1st Place - Oak Mountain High School
- 2nd Place - Helena High School
- 3rd Place - Chelsea High School
Top JV Teams
- 1st Place - Chelsea High School
- 2nd Place - Helena High School
- 3rd Place - Oak Mountain High School
Top 8th Grade Teams
- 1st Place - Chelsea Middle School
- 2nd Place - Oak Mountain Middle School
- 3rd Place - Columbiana Middle School
Top 7th Grade Teams
- 1st Place - Oak Mountain Middle School
- 2nd Place - Chelsea Middle School
- 3rd Place - Columbiana Middle School
Varsity Individual Performers
- 1st - Jonavan Smith (SCHS)
- 2nd - Daniel Collins (OMHS)
- 3rd - Brodie Starnes (HLHS)
JV Individual Performers
- 1st - Noah Chattam (OMHS)
- 2nd - Ethan Quinn (HLHS)
- 3rd - Noah Hendrickson (CHHS)
8th Grade Individual Performers
- 1st - Hansika Kathait (OMMS) and Liam Cole (CMMS)
- 2nd - Owen Gurtler (CHMS)
- 3rd - Brady Clark (CHMS)
7th Grade Individual Performers
- 1st - Maggie McIntosh (CMMS)
- 2nd - Eli Miller (CHMS)
- 3rd - Jackson Houser (HLMS)
District officials congratulated all participants, individual scorers, and school teams for their performance and representation in this year’s competition.