Shelby County Schools make addendum to reopening plan

Shelby County Schools sent out an addendum to their reopening plan on Aug. 6, just six days before the start of the new school year.

“In recent weeks, public health has become increasingly more challenging,” the plan read. “As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, there is an ever present divide about the safest way to not only open schools but keep them open so that students can receive the education they deserve. The impact of this health pandemic is adversely impacting all of our lives and it is our sincere hope that we can get past this crisis so that our lives can be healthy, productive and prosperous.”

The following items will be added as an addendum to the 2021 Reopening Plan.

Shelby County Schools welcomes all traditional students to in-person learning

Social distancing (3 to 6 feet) is strongly encouraged as a viral mitigation strategy

Mask wearing is strongly recommended for everyone, however masks are not required. Based on guidance from the ADPH, if students are wearing masks, the likelihood of isolation or quarantine is minimized.

Those who have been vaccinated or have had a positive COVID-19 infection in the last 90 days do not have to quarantine.

Face masks will be required for bus riders

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and under the care of their healthcare provider.

School visitors will be limited to the front office area.

Large school gatherings (pep rallies, assemblies) should be held outside when possible.

The consideration for field trips will take place in the second nine week-grading period

Mitigation factors such as increased cleaning and ventilation will be continued

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students to enroll in Shelby County Schools or participate in any after school activities.

Staff and students are expected to follow the guidance of the ADPH/CDC for positive case isolations and outside school exposure and quarantine.

