Shelby County Schools opening bids for new produce vendor

During the Nov. 4 meeting, the Shelby County Board of Education agreed to cancel the bid to CNP Produce after learning they were going to implement a 22% price increase. John Gwin, assistant superintendent of finance, said the finance department didn't think that was feasible so the items will be rebid, giving other vendors a chance at the opportunity.

“Next meeting we will come with new bids,” Gwin said. “Based on the contract, they (CNP Produce) gave us 30 days written notice, so they will continue through Dec. 2 under the agreed prices and after that the new bid would take over.

A change order for a combination project for water damage repairs and refinishing of the Chelsea Middle School Gymnasium floor and Montevallo Middle School gymnasium floor was approved. The two projects were originally in the same bid together totaling $46,279. Since that time, David Calhoun, assistant superintendent of operations, said they learned the Montevallo project is more extensive in scope than was originally anticipated.

“We are changing the order and backing out the cost of the Montevallo project, which leaves $27,754 as the price paid for Chelsea Middle School,” Calhoun said. “We will come back in the future for a new contract for the work at Montevallo. We are not getting money back, just separating the two projects.”

Helena Middle School will be getting an additional 20 classrooms. This is the first of several capital improvements from the approved $42 million that will address growth issues across the system. The base bid consisted of 16 classrooms and two alternate bids for additional items. Six contractors bid on the project, which was budgeted for $6,450,000 million. The job was awarded to Williford Orman Construction, who came in under budget at $6,632,264.00 including architectural fees, to do the base bid and both alternates.

The board also approved an editing change to the Shelby County Schools Code of Conduct and personnel actions. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lynn Carroll filled in for Dr. Brooks, who was in Washington D.C with. two teachers from Mt Laurel receiving an award for being named a National Blue Ribbon School.

The next board meeting will be Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at the central office in Columbiana.