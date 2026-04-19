Shelby County Schools rebrands student business competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

Shelby County Schools has rebranded its district-wide student business competition as the Next Gen PRO Challenge, marking an expansion in both scope and focus.

Previously modeled after traditional FBLA-style events, the updated competition now includes a wider range of categories, allowing students to compete in areas such as marketing, communication, technology, digital and visual design, entrepreneurship and video production.

The changes are designed to create a more inclusive and dynamic experience, giving students opportunities to demonstrate skills that align with today’s workforce.

School leaders said the updated format places greater emphasis on creativity, critical thinking and professionalism, helping students prepare for real-world challenges.

Students from across the district participated in the newly reimagined competition.