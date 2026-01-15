Shelby County Schools recognizes Board of Education members in January

× Expand Image courtesy of Shelby County Schools

January is Board Member Recognition Month, and Shelby County Schools is honoring the service and leadership of its Board of Education members.

District officials expressed gratitude for the board’s ongoing dedication to supporting students, staff and families across Shelby County. Their guidance helps ensure schools remain focused on excellence and are prepared for the future.

Board members include:

David Bobo

Amber Polk

Peg Hill

JiJi Davis

Billy Holliday

Shelby County Schools invited the community to join in thanking these individuals for their continued commitment to public education and the well-being of the district.