Shelby County students compete, place in annual E3 STEM event

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Shelby County Schools recently hosted its annual E3 event March 4-5, bringing together students in grades 3-5 from across the county and neighboring school systems for hands-on science and engineering challenges.

This year’s theme, “United We S.T.E.A.M.,” celebrated 250 years of American innovation while encouraging students to develop critical thinking skills, collaborate with teammates and explore STEM-related concepts.

Several Shelby County Schools earned top placements across multiple competitions.

On March 4, Helena Intermediate School placed first in the “Egg”cellent Airborne Brigade egg drop challenge and also earned first place in the Patriot Pinnacle Competition. Oak Mountain Intermediate School earned first place in the Dash’s Road Trip Symbol of Freedom category, while Mt Laurel Elementary School and Oak Mountain Elementary School also placed in multiple events.

Additional top finishers included Montevallo Elementary School, Shelby Elementary School and Calera Intermediate School across various competitions, including 3D design challenges and engineering-based events.

On March 5, Chelsea Park Elementary School earned second place in the egg drop competition and third place in the Patriot Pinnacle Symbol of Freedom category.

The annual event provides students with an opportunity to apply classroom learning in real-world scenarios while building interest in future STEM careers.