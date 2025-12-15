Shelby County students earn statewide honors

×
Oak Mountain High School
Chase Lovell presented with 2025 Student of the Year Award
Oak Mountain High School student Chase Lovell was selected by the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities as the recipient of the 2025 Student of the Year Award.
Students in Shelby County schools were recently recognized for accomplishments in academics, athletics and the arts, receiving statewide attention in several competitions and programs.
- OMHS bowling teams place in Prattville tournament: The Oak Mountain High School girls and boys bowling teams participated in a tournament in Prattville in October. Three bowlers — Sophia Williams, Ellis Savage and Chris Barnhill — received awards for having the highest tournament averages and were named to the all-tournament team. The girls’ team placed second in its division, while the boys’ team placed third.
- Chelsea High Student recognized at Renaissance Festival: Chelsea High School ninth grader Lillie Thompson earned third place in the Sonnet Writing Contest at the Alabama Renaissance Festival in Florence in October. Her entry was selected from among submissions by students from across the state.