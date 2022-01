× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Board of Education Shelby County Board of Education

Shelby County Schools reopen after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 11. With the rise of COVID-19 strain Omicron, there are updated guidelines in place to keep students and faculty safe.

Here you can find updated information about exposures, positive tests and quarantine guidelines.

This document can also be viewed at: https://www.shelbyed.k12.al.us/Covid-19/COVID-19-Guidance-01_07_2022.pdf