Showcase of Schools highlights programs throughout county

The annual Showcase of Schools, hosted by Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Education Foundation, was held on Feb. 28.

The event featured an alumni spotlight of Jonathan Harrison, a member of the Shelby County High School class of 2010. Harrison, a home cook from Columbiana, was recently one of the top 10 finalists on Next Level Chef, a reality series on FOX.

A panel of eight students from schools, including Oak Mountain High and Chelsea High, answered questions about their educational experience and how Shelby County Schools has prepared them for their education journey.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks addressed the audience and the Calera High School Theater group gave a preview of their upcoming performance of "The Lion King."

The student showcase was spread out in six rooms throughout SCISC and featured ELA, Fine Arts, Social Studies, Student Leadership, College and Career Transitions, Career Technical Education and STEAM.