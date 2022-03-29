× 1 of 7 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. A Chelsea High School student involved in the health care program, shows other students how the body dummy works. × 2 of 7 Expand Forest Oaks Principal Stevi Sims stands with two students who were recently chosen for character awards. × 3 of 7 Expand Forest Oaks Principal Stevi Sims stands with two students who were recently chosen for character awards. × 4 of 7 Expand A student dressed as Ameila Earhart shows a presentation on the female aviator. × 5 of 7 Expand Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks addresses the crowd during the Showcase of Schools at Shelby County Instructional Services Center. × 6 of 7 Expand Brooks chats with students from Helena Middle School about their SGA project. × 7 of 7 Expand Andrea Maddox, right, the instructor at the Chelsea High School, and one of her students present photos and information about the program. Prev Next

Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Education Foundation hosted the annual Showcase of Schools on Feb. 28.

The event featured an alumni spotlight on Jonathan Harrison, a member of the Shelby County High School class of 2010. Harrison, a home cook from Columbiana, was recently one of the top 10 finalists on “Next Level Chef,” a reality series on FOX.

A panel of eight students from schools including Oak Mountain High and Chelsea High, answered questions about their educational experience and how Shelby County Schools prepared them for their education journey.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks addressed the audience, and the Calera High School Theater group gave a preview of its upcoming performance of “The Lion King.”

The student showcase was spread out in six rooms throughout SCISC and featured ELA, fine arts, social studies, student leadership, college and career transitions, career technical education and STEAM.