Spain Park athletes sign letters of intent for collegiate play

Eight students from Spain Park High School in February signed letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

They are:

Ryne Paquette: Huntingdon College — Baseball

JD Bonamy: Clemson University — Football

Zion McLain: Louisiana Christian University — Football

Brody Ahlemeyer: University of North Alabama — XC/Track

Beatrice Wiggins: Sewanee: The University of the South — Volleyball

Allie Barton: Huntingdon College — XC/Track

Ja’Skylar Simpkins: Wallace State Community College — Flag Football

Gianna Thornton: Mississippi College — Soccer

SPAIN PARK HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM FEATURED ON NBC SPORTS

On Feb. 8, the Spain Park High School flag football team was featured in a segment with Peter King and NBC Sports on Football in America.

CHELSEA HIGH SCHOOL’S OUT OF THE BLUE BEGINS SUCCESSFUL SHOW CHOIR COMPETITION SEASON

On Feb. 7, Chelsea High’s show choir, Out of the Blue, competed in the King of the Mountain competition at Oak Mountain High School and received second place in the tier three mixed division.

OAK MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL SHOW CHOIR PLACES 3RD

On Jan. 30, Oak Mountain Middle School’s show choir competed in the Albertville Diamond Classic at Albertville High School and placed third overall in the middle school division.