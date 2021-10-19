Spain Park band brings home competition awards

The Spain Park High School "Pride of the Park" Marching Band competed at the Tennessee Valley Invitational in Muscle Shoals on Saturday, October 16.

Their performance earned the band Superior ratings in all captions, including Band, Percussion, Drum Major, Color Guard, Dance, and Majorettes.

The band also received Best In Class 5A awards for Band, Percussion, and Dance and were the highest scoring group in the Large Band category.

The percussion section received the highest score of the contest.

Katie Miles, flute, earned Best Soloist accolades.

The parents were also recognized at the contest, earning the "Pit Crew" trophy for their efforts in supporting the students of the Spain Park Band.

The Pride of the Park will compete at the Hoover Invitational on Saturday, October 23.