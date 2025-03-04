Spain Park, Chelsea students selected for prestigious Starnes Media Creator Collective

Two Spain Park High School students and one Chelsea High School student have been selected to join the Starnes Media Creator Collective, an elite journalism and media mentorship program designed to provide real-world storytelling experience to high school students across the metro Birmingham area.

Spain Park’s Daniela Marie Sollano and Leyton McCarn, along with Chelsea’s Luke Miller, were among the talented students chosen for the program, which offers hands-on opportunities in reporting, multimedia production and digital content creation. They will contribute to Starnes Media publications, including 280 Living, while working alongside professional journalists and industry mentors.

“This year’s selection process was incredibly competitive,” said Tim Stephens, general manager of Starnes Media and executive director of the Creator Collective. “We received applications from an outstanding group of young journalists, and narrowing it down was no easy task. Daniela, Leyton and Luke stood out for their talent, enthusiasm and commitment to storytelling. We are excited to work with them and help them develop into the next generation of media professionals.”

Sollano, a junior, serves as editor-in-chief of the Spain Park yearbook and is a writer and editor for the school newspaper. She also manages an anonymous Substack blog, where she shares personal reflections and social commentary with over 100 subscribers. Through the Creator Collective, she hopes to refine her writing and gain hands-on experience in media production and public relations.

McCarn, a sophomore, is a member of Spain Park’s track and field team and an active volunteer in the Hoover community. She has a strong interest in writing, research and storytelling and was drawn to the program as an opportunity to expand her journalism and communication skills. She hopes to develop leadership abilities and learn more about media production while collaborating with fellow students.

Miller, a junior at Chelsea High School, has a background in journalism and sports media. A former reporter for the school’s Chelsea Buzz website, he has covered game results, season previews and feature stories on student-athletes. He also serves as captain of the Chelsea soccer team. He hopes to use the program to strengthen his writing and storytelling abilities while gaining broader experience in digital media production.

As members of the program, Sollano, McCarn and Miller will create monthly content for Starnes Media’s print and digital platforms. Their work will include written stories, multimedia projects and social media coverage of community events. In addition, they will participate in skill-building workshops and mentorship sessions with professionals in the journalism and media industries.

The students will meet for the first time in mid-March, with their initial assignments covering prom, graduation and spring sports in print, on websites and across social media channels. They will also collaborate on a group project, producing a mini-documentary chronicling the experiences of the inaugural class of the Creator Collective. Non-graduating students will return in the fall as part of the program for the 2025-26 academic year, and a second round of applications may be held later this year to expand the class.

In addition to the Spain Park and Chelsea students, the following students were also selected for the Creator Collective: