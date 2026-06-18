Spain Park community receives update on service dog sponsored for veteran

× Expand Image courtesy of Semper K9 Assistance Dogs

Students, families and staff in the Spain Park High School feeder pattern recently received an update on Blue, the service dog they helped sponsor through Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

The Labrador retriever, known as "Jag Blue," has officially begun training and is preparing for a future serving a disabled American veteran.

According to Semper K9, Blue spent the month of May acclimating to the organization's training program while learning basic commands and developing focus in distracting environments.

"We look forward to watching him progress while he continues his training to prepare for a lifetime serving a disabled Veteran," Spain Park High School posted on social media.

Blue was named in honor of the Jag Blue community, which includes Spain Park High School, Berry Middle School and the feeder elementary schools that support the Spain Park attendance zone. Throughout the school year, students, families and faculty members raised money and awareness for Semper K9 as their selected charitable cause.

The fundraising effort also honored several veterans connected to Hoover City Schools, including Spain Park staff members Andrew Ellis, Dr. Pamela Hamilton, Charles Lowery, Millard "Buzz" Williams and Matt Jones, along with Hoover City Schools Board of Education President Alan Paquette and Vice President Rex Blair.

Semper K9 officials said Blue's name represents the community's commitment to supporting veterans and service members.

As part of his training, Blue will learn skills designed to assist a disabled veteran, including mobility assistance, PTSD mitigation techniques, public-access training and daily living support.

The dog was donated to the program by Olivia Damato.

School officials also credited Spain Park coach Joe Carter with helping connect the Jag Blue community with Semper K9 and leading the fundraising effort.

Once training is complete, Blue will be paired with a disabled veteran, continuing the mission that inspired the community-wide project.