Spain Park High honors students with academic letters, OMHS band wins awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park High School. From left: Michael Ritchey, George Ritchey, Nathan Byrd, Elijah Blair, J.D. Bonamy and Zachary Erickson gathered together after the Academic Letter Awards Ceremony. Over 120 Spain Park students were named Academic Letter Award recipients.

Spain Park High School hosted the 23rd Annual Academic Letter Awards Ceremony to honor the students who demonstrated “outstanding academic performance” and ranked in the top 10% of their class during the 2023-24 academic year.

The award is the school’s most prestigious academic honor, recognizing both academic achievement and commitment to excelling in a challenging college environment.

First-year recipients were awarded a medal, second-year honorees received a trophy and third-year recipients were presented with a framed Spain Park letter.

“This event highlights and celebrates our students for their pursuit of academic excellence,” said Amanda Esslinger, Spain Park’s principal. “So many of these students are also involved in many extracurricular and/or co-curricular activities. As a school community, we are proud to recognize the students’ hard work, dedication and achievement.”

In addition to their academic accomplishments, students earning their second or third academic letters and holding letters in athletics, fine arts or community service were presented with the prestigious Crossed Swords Award.

The Spirit of Cahaba, the Oak Mountain High School marching band, won several awards at the 44th Annual Pell City Marching Band Festival. They earned straight Superior ratings in all caption awards. The majorettes and color guard won Best in Class awards for the Open Class. The overall band was also recognized with the final award for having the highest music score of the competition.