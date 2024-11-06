Spain Park High Law Academy wins 6th straight state title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Students from Spain Park High School's Law Academy in Hoover, Alabama, celebrate the school's sixth straight state title at the Alabama High School Mock Trial Championship in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 3, 2024.

Spain Park High School’s Law Academy on Sunday won its sixth straight state championship at the Alabama High School Mock Trial Championship in Montgomery.

Team captain Julia Daigle and senior team members Clara McShane, Michael Allen, Ella Gant, Cole Sutton and Elijah Ferguson secured the state title, which was the 12th state championship for Spain Park in the past 15 years.

The win means Spain Park will move on to represent Alabama in the National High School Mock Trial Championships this May in Phoenix.

Two other teams from Spain Park placed in the top 10 in the Major League division of the state competition.

The eighth place team was comprised of Maggie Parker, Jackson Aycock, Aaron Adelson, Cameron Hyche, Auston Parks and Isaac Southerland, and the 10th place team was comprised of Addison Pledger, Shivika Kumar, Gracie Everly, Carter Holloway, Kaitlyn Kinney and Lorelai Kindle.

Additionally, another team from Spain Park placed third in the Premier League. Those team members were Aubrey Nichols, Millie Sisk, Wyatt Baty, Colt Stabler, Drew Powell and Rex Blackburn.

Spain Park students also came away from the state competition with several high individual honors:

Newly elected chief justice: Ansley Gilbert

Outstanding judges: Elijah Blair and Micah Breland

Outstanding witnesses: Elijah Ferguson and Reagan Mosolino

Outstanding attorneys: Michael Allen and Sadie Brewer

Submitted by Hoover City Schools