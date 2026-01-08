Spain Park High School raises $8,500 for Semper K9 in December

× Expand Image courtesy of Spain Park High School

Spain Park High School raised $8,500 in December for Semper K9, a nonprofit that rescues and trains support dogs for U.S. veterans. The fundraising effort exceeded the school’s original $5,000 goal, thanks to support from Greystone Elementary, Shades Mountain Elementary, Berry Middle School, and local Hoover city officials.

The donation was made in honor of all U.S. veterans who serve as faculty and staff within the Jag Blue feeder pattern.

Founded and operated by a combat veteran, Semper K9 provides custom-trained mental health and mobility service dogs to wounded members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. The organization uses rescued and donated dogs and offers its services free of charge to disabled veterans.

Spain Park faculty and students expressed pride in contributing to a cause that directly supports veterans.